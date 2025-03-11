Previous
Is it spring yet by fayefaye
Photo 3058

Is it spring yet

This little chipmunk came out to see if it was spring yet. Soon little one.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
