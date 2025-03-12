Previous
There he was again by fayefaye
Photo 3059

There he was again

Pretty happy to run into the barred Owl this morning. He was quite awake so it was nice tonsee his eyes open
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Nice nature shot!
March 13th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow! I've found a barred owl feather before, but have never seen one just out in the wild!
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact