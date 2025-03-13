Previous
Looking healthy by fayefaye
Photo 3060

Looking healthy

Ran into the coyote this morning. Nice to see him looking so healthy.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Babs ace
He is gorgeous what a beauty. So good to see him in the wild fav
March 14th, 2025  
