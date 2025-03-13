Sign up
Looking healthy
Ran into the coyote this morning. Nice to see him looking so healthy.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous what a beauty. So good to see him in the wild fav
March 14th, 2025
