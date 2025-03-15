Previous
The coyote by fayefaye
The coyote

I felt so lucky to get some beautiful shots of this eastern coyote. I was at the right place at the right time. Best viewed on black
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
March 16th, 2025  
Leslie ace
WoW
March 16th, 2025  
L. H. ace
Gorgeous stark and stunning! Fav!
March 16th, 2025  
Nada ace
Wow. Amazing.
March 16th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful to see, great capture.
March 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This could be a Bateman painting. Gorgeous!
March 16th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
March 16th, 2025  
