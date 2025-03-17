Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by fayefaye
Red-winged Blackbird

I always hear this bird before l see it. It has a very distinct sound.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Yes it does. Great shot.
March 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent capture!!
March 18th, 2025  
