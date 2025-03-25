Previous
Mr. FOX by fayefaye
Mr. FOX

Ran into the male fox today. I do believe there are some kits in a den close by so l am hoping to get to see and photograph them.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Very nice!
March 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
March 26th, 2025  
Leslie ace
looks a little tired
March 26th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
He looks so melancholy
March 26th, 2025  
