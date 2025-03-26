Previous
Hooded Merganser by fayefaye
Hooded Merganser

Found this little merganser scooting across the pond. Grrat to see the birds returning
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
slaabs ace
Fun ducks to photograph.
March 27th, 2025  
