Freezing Rain by fayefaye
Photo 3068

Freezing Rain

It's been a miserable day with freezing rain ... but it always makes interesting photos. This is a dried up Queens Anne Lace covered with ice.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

