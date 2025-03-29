Sign up
Previous
Photo 3068
Freezing Rain
It's been a miserable day with freezing rain ... but it always makes interesting photos. This is a dried up Queens Anne Lace covered with ice.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
