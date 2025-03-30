Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3069
Dove in the ice storm
It continued with the freezing rain over night and we lost power but it has returned... thankfully. You can tell home much is there as if you look at the tiny branches covered with a thick layer of ice.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3069
photos
185
followers
0
following
840% complete
View this month »
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Oh...now that's cool
March 31st, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! Pretty but can be so destructive!
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close