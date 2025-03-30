Previous
Dove in the ice storm by fayefaye
Photo 3069

Dove in the ice storm

It continued with the freezing rain over night and we lost power but it has returned... thankfully. You can tell home much is there as if you look at the tiny branches covered with a thick layer of ice.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh...now that's cool
March 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! Pretty but can be so destructive!
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact