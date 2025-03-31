Previous
Momma Fox by fayefaye
Photo 3070

Momma Fox

Momma fox found a nice quiet place under a tree to rest. Look at that beautiful face.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous capture
April 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
April 1st, 2025  
