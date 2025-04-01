Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by fayefaye
Pileated Woodpecker

All the ice has melted after the ice storm and the birds are out hunting for food. You can see the woodpeckers tongue ... trying to get some bugs in the tree
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Pileated cool
