Chipmunk by fayefaye
Photo 3074

Chipmunk

I just love these little rodents. They really are the cutest little creatures. He picked a perfect spot for me to photograph him.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Posing perfectly.
April 7th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
cute!
April 7th, 2025  
