Photo 3075
Catch of the day!
Watched this seagull dive in the water and catch his lunch 😀
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
