Leucism by fayefaye
Photo 3076

Leucism

Leucism in robins is a genetic condition that results in a partial loss of pigmentation, causing white or pale patches on the birds feathers, but does not effect its eyes
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
