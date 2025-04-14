Previous
Fly By by fayefaye
Photo 3078

Fly By

All the Canadian Geese are starting to arrive back
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Super capture! I like how their wings are in opposite positions to each other!
April 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture fav!
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact