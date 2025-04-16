Previous
The return of the loons by fayefaye
The return of the loons

Every year the loons stop at our bay. They are usually only here for a couple of weeks and then they move onward up north. Such a beautiful bird. It was pretty windy but got to photograph this one.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super feather details and clarity
April 17th, 2025  
