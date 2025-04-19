Previous
Lovey Dovey by fayefaye
Lovey Dovey

These two barred owls seems so loving towards each other. It was amazing to watch.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
