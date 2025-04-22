Previous
Sweet by fayefaye
Photo 3084

Sweet

I believe this little bird is a hermit trush. Such a sweet looking bird
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
*lynn ace
beautifully captured
April 23rd, 2025  
