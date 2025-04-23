Previous
Sleepy loon by fayefaye
Photo 3085

Sleepy loon

I have never actually seen a loon tuck it's head into it's feathers and have a nap. It floated around ... so beautiful
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Loons are a huge favorite of mine! Beautiful photograph, Faye!
April 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a great capture.
April 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
love all the beautiful patterns
April 24th, 2025  
