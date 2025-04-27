Previous
Male fox by fayefaye
Photo 3086

Male fox

Mr. Fox is looking so great in the morning sun. Love foxes ❤️
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
*lynn ace
beautiful fox
April 28th, 2025  
