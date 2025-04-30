Sign up
Previous
Photo 3087
The GIANTS
I'm in BC visiting some family and friends and we went for a walk in the forest. The trees are massive and you feel quite small amongst these giants.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3087
photos
184
followers
0
following
845% complete
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
30th April 2025 10:50am
