Not Impressed by fayefaye
My little chipmunk friend doesn't looked very impressed with me taking its picture ... lol
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
May 13th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
So adorable!
May 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a cute capture.
May 13th, 2025  
Corinne C
A mischievous fellow and a great pic
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
