Fox kit by fayefaye
Photo 3092

Fox kit

Still enjoying watching the fox kits. So sweet
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Awesome capture. They are so cute.
May 21st, 2025  
