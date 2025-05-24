Previous
Sitting in a tree by fayefaye
Photo 3095

Sitting in a tree

Found this sweet little sparrow in the pretty bush covered with flowers
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
