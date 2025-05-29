Previous
Raindrops by fayefaye
Raindrops

I don't get upset when it rains ... l.just get my macro lens out and create
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
Fabulous!
May 30th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool!
May 30th, 2025  
