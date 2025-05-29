Sign up
Photo 3096
Raindrops
I don't get upset when it rains ... l.just get my macro lens out and create
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Annie D
ace
Fabulous!
May 30th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
May 30th, 2025
