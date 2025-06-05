Previous
Hello little baby by fayefaye
Photo 3100

Hello little baby

Seen this baby squirrel popping his head out of the hole in a tree. Such a cutie
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
