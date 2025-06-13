Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by fayefaye
Photo 3103

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

This swallowtail buttery is so beautiful. Happy to see butterflies again
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Lesley ace
Wow, what a beauty. Awesome capture!
June 13th, 2025  
Marloes ace
Wow! Never seen this butterfly in Holland. Wonderful!
June 13th, 2025  
