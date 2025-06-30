Previous
Daisy in a raindrop by fayefaye
Photo 3111

Daisy in a raindrop

Always like creating this type of photo. Always challenges me as l don't use a tripod.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one
July 1st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Marvelous!
July 1st, 2025  
