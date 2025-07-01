Sign up
Previous
Photo 3112
GREAT BLUE HERON
Found this Great Blue Heron amongst the reeds. Such a big beautiful bird
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
3112
photos
181
followers
0
following
852% complete
View this month »
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning capture!
July 1st, 2025
Monica
Fabulous
July 1st, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Fantastic portrait!
July 1st, 2025
