GREAT BLUE HERON by fayefaye
GREAT BLUE HERON

Found this Great Blue Heron amongst the reeds. Such a big beautiful bird
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning capture!
July 1st, 2025  
Monica
Fabulous
July 1st, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 ace
Fantastic portrait!
July 1st, 2025  
