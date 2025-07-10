Previous
The Beautiful Monarch by fayefaye
The Beautiful Monarch

Monarch season has begun and the monarchs are emerging from their chrysalis. So beautiful
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
Wow!
July 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks like a painting, it's so perfect!
July 11th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
and so life begins...
July 11th, 2025  
