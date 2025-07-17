Previous
It's a boy by fayefaye
It's a boy

This young male monarch came out of its chrysalis early this morning. If you don't know ... you can tell its a boy from the two dots on its wings
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Beautiful.
July 18th, 2025  
