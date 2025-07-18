Previous
Black Seallowtail Butterfly by fayefaye
Black Seallowtail Butterfly

Was hoping something would land in the wheat field ... lucky for me a black swallowtail butterfly came along
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
July 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful butterfly
July 19th, 2025  
