The Bee by fayefaye
Photo 3123

The Bee

Trying my in camera focus stacking again. Loving the detail l got in this bee.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Wow stunning image
July 20th, 2025  
amyK ace
Amazing
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar macro
July 20th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Turned out very well.
July 20th, 2025  
