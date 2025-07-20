Previous
Green Darner Dragonfly by fayefaye
Green Darner Dragonfly

Was happy this dragon fly let me get in close to snap this photo. They are so fast but this one co-operated. 😀
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Rick ace
Amazing capture. So sharp and clear.
July 21st, 2025  
