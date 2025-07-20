Sign up
Photo 3124
Green Darner Dragonfly
Was happy this dragon fly let me get in close to snap this photo. They are so fast but this one co-operated. 😀
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick
ace
Amazing capture. So sharp and clear.
July 21st, 2025
