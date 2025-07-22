Previous
Fly away by fayefaye
Fly away

I'm always trying to capture a monarch in flight. Very challenging but l'm happy with this one but l'll keep trying.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
gloria jones ace
Amazing timing and capture...gorgeous
July 23rd, 2025  
