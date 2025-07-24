Previous
Peek-a-boo beetle by fayefaye
Peek-a-boo beetle

Found this little red milkweed beetle on this leaf. Looks like he's been chewing away 😀
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Awesome!!
July 25th, 2025  
amyK ace
Super composition
July 25th, 2025  
