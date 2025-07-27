Previous
Hello little dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 3127

Hello little dragonfly

Found this small dragonfly on this yellow flower. It was pretty cooperative.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jenny ace
This is stunning! Wonderful macro!
July 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
Amazing macro. fav.
July 28th, 2025  
amyK ace
Wow
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super macro
July 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such amazing detail - soo good.
July 28th, 2025  
