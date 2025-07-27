Sign up
Previous
Photo 3127
Hello little dragonfly
Found this small dragonfly on this yellow flower. It was pretty cooperative.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
5
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3127
photos
181
followers
0
following
856% complete
View this month »
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jenny
ace
This is stunning! Wonderful macro!
July 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
Amazing macro. fav.
July 28th, 2025
amyK
ace
Wow
July 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super macro
July 28th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such amazing detail - soo good.
July 28th, 2025
