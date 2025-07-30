Previous
Hummingbird Moth by fayefaye
Hummingbird Moth

These moths flap their wings extremely fast ... such a cool moth!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
