Fighting by fayefaye
Fighting

These two robins were fighting about who got to go in the bird bath. The one on the left was young ... he eventually had to leave after his scolding
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Super capture!
August 1st, 2025  
