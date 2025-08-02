Previous
Black Swallowtail butterfly by fayefaye
Black Swallowtail butterfly

How beautiful is the black swallowtail butterfly. It landed on this beautiful thistle flower.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
Fabulous detail on the thistle :)
August 3rd, 2025  
