Photo 3134
Finally we have rain
We have had such a dry summer but we finally got some rain. Every drop of rain helps
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
August 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of refracted light
August 22nd, 2025
