Previous
Photo 3135
Praying mantis
Went out to look for a praying mantis today and found two. I was hoping to find a green one but I'll have to settle for two brown ones today.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome POV.
August 23rd, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Oh, hello!
August 23rd, 2025
