Praying mantis by fayefaye
Photo 3135

Praying mantis

Went out to look for a praying mantis today and found two. I was hoping to find a green one but I'll have to settle for two brown ones today.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome POV.
August 23rd, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Oh, hello!
August 23rd, 2025  
