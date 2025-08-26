Previous
Plucking Feathers by fayefaye
Photo 3137

Plucking Feathers

Watched this female mallard duck pluck out this feather and I was happy to capture the feather in mid air.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact