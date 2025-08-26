Sign up
Previous
Photo 3137
Plucking Feathers
Watched this female mallard duck pluck out this feather and I was happy to capture the feather in mid air.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
26th August 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
