Previous
Photo 3138
Hello Earthlings
Went back out to find my little alien friend again. Love photographing the praying mantis.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3138
photos
180
followers
0
following
859% complete
View this month »
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th August 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic composition. it looks like an alien!
August 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cool shot and title :)
August 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
WOW! Terrific pov!
August 28th, 2025
