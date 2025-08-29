Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
Bald-faced Hornet
The scary bugs can be very dangerous if they sting you. I've been stung once before and it was very painful. They remind me of a skeleton so I decided it would look cool in Black and White.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th August 2025 10:02am
