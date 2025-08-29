Previous
Bald-faced Hornet by fayefaye
Photo 3139

Bald-faced Hornet

The scary bugs can be very dangerous if they sting you. I've been stung once before and it was very painful. They remind me of a skeleton so I decided it would look cool in Black and White.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

