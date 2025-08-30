Previous
Bud by fayefaye
Photo 3140

Bud

I love photographing flower buds before they pop open to reveal what's inside.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
