Foggy Night by fayefaye
Photo 3141

Foggy Night

Went out the other night to hopefully capture the northern lights but it faded out but the fog rolled in and I got a beautiful shot of the foggy night
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
