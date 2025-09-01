Sign up
Photo 3141
Photo 3141
Foggy Night
Went out the other night to hopefully capture the northern lights but it faded out but the fog rolled in and I got a beautiful shot of the foggy night
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st September 2025 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
