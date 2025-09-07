Previous
The fly by fayefaye
Photo 3143

The fly

It's too bad that the fly is such a nasty insect as they really have a cool iridescent body and wings
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Great photo! But, ewww...flys!
September 8th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Very niiiice
September 8th, 2025  
