I found a green one today by fayefaye
Photo 3144

I found a green one today

I was happy to find a green praying mantis today. The brown ones are ok but much prefer to photograph the green ones.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Awesome portrait!
September 10th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great shot.
September 10th, 2025  
