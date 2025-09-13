Sign up
Photo 3146
Upside down
I love the way the praying mantis hang upside down on the golden rod. It's such a interesting and cool insect. I really like the eyes on this one
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
WOW!
September 15th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
WONDERFUL!
September 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cool looking with amazing details.
September 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great and fun shot!
September 15th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
A bit like a jewel in a golden pond! Super composition!
September 15th, 2025
